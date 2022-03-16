Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

