Bank of America Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $54.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:S traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

