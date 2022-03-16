Bank of America Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $54.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.
NYSE:S traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.