Bank of America Trims Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Target Price to $1.50

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 87.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.