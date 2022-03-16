Bank of America Trims Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Target Price to $1.50

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $17.90.
About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
