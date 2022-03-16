Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.