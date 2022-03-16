Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
