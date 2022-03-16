Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

