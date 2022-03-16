Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,129 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Northwest Bancshares worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.45.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

