Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,645 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Veritex worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,871,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 344,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Veritex stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

