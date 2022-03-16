Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,955 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Air Lease worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Air Lease by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 706,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.