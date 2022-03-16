Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 51,290 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Zynga worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 381.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,250,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

