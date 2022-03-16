Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.40% of Heritage Commerce worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

