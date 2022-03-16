Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of PriceSmart worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

