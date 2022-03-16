Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

