Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,828 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of American National Group worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

