Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 53,779 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24.

