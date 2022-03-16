Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,104 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Glaukos worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Glaukos by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

