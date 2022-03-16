Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,123 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Easterly Government Properties worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

