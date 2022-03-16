Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Park National worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Park National by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park National by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

