Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

