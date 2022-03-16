Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $591,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

VRTS stock opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.76 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

