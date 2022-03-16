Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of TechTarget worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of TTGT opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7,389,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

