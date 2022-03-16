Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BP by 98.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BP by 202.8% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

BP stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.