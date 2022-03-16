Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of NMI worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMIH stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

