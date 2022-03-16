Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.22 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 98,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 130.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 443,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 251,051 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.