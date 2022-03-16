Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.08 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Verint Systems worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,472 shares of company stock worth $1,403,150. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

