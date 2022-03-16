Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.01 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDP. StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $731,844. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

