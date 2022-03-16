Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Sumo Logic worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,920 shares of company stock worth $926,539 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

