Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.12 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of AMERCO worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 681.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $612.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $612.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.77. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.