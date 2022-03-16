Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.19 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of BOK Financial worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

