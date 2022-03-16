Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.36 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Heska worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Heska stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

