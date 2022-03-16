Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Construction Partners worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ROAD stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

