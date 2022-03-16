Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Qualtrics International worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

