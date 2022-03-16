Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Vericel worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

