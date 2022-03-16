Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,862 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,959 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

