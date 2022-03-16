Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 136,718 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Lakeland Financial worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

