Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,935 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Triumph Bancorp worth $24,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

