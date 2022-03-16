Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,569 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Northwest Natural worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 247.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 39.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

