Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 39,420 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 85,068.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

