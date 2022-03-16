Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Pure Storage worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 971,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.