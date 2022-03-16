Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Agora worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of API. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

API stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

