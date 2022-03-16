Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 75.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

