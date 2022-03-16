Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

