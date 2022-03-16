Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.53% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,711,000 after purchasing an additional 329,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 858.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 276,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

