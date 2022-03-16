Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,070 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of EnPro Industries worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

