Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,372 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Stewart Information Services worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 168.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

STC stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

