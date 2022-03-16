Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,187 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Under Armour worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after buying an additional 177,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:UA opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

