Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,941 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of ODP worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ODP by 69.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 192,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ODP by 154.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

ODP opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

