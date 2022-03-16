Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,338 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

