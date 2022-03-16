Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,635 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Avangrid worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 7.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

AGR stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

