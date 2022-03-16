Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 881 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $726.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $793.33. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $641.30 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

