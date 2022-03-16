Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $7.27. Baozun shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 13,576 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on BZUN. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.