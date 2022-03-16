Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $7.27. Baozun shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 13,576 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BZUN. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

